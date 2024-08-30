Hydro-fence flood barriers pilot project being tried out in Bangkok

Hydro-fence flood barriers are being trialled at the boat landing at Tha Ratchaworadit Pier in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, the city’s deputy director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department, Supamit Laithong, said on Friday (August 30).
After Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt received 50 hydro-fence units from Summit Plus Innovation, the department tested the installation at the high-traffic pier.
Previously, sandbags had to be consistently arranged and monitored to manage the tides, requiring sizeable manpower and resources.
The trial showed that the new barriers required less installation time, were more convenient, and minimised the need for sandbags.
Bangkok has approximately 32 boat landings along the Chao Phraya River, and if the trial proves successful, the flood barriers may be expanded to other areas.
This initiative is part of Bangkok's efforts to adopt new innovations for flood prevention.