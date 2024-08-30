Hydro-fence flood barriers pilot project being tried out in Bangkok

Hydro-fence flood barriers are being trialled at the boat landing at Tha Ratchaworadit Pier in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, the city’s deputy director of the Drainage and Sewerage Department, Supamit Laithong, said on Friday (August 30).

After Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt received 50 hydro-fence units from Summit Plus Innovation, the department tested the installation at the high-traffic pier.