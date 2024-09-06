1 million meth pills recovered after shootout with drug gang in Chiang Rai

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force seized around 1 million methamphetamine pills near Ban Pha Taek, Mae Sai sistrict of Chiang Rai province on Friday.

The operation followed a confrontation on Thursday night at 11.10pm, when soldiers patrolling the area, tasked with preventing drug trafficking, spotted 2-3 suspicious individuals near the edge of the forest. As the soldiers approached to search them, the suspects opened fire with unknown weapons, resulting in a five-minute shootout.