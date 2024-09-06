A quick escape: Top mini-break spots near Bangkok

3. Chonburi

Its coastal charm offers diverse attractions and a picturesque coastline. Ideal for a short staycation, visitors can indulge in various activities such as visiting Bang Saen Beach, where the calm coastline and lively local culture offer the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Visitors can also enjoy a diving or snorkelling trip to Samae San island, located off the coast of Sattahip. Travelers can also explore Ang Sila, an old community renowned for its craftsmanship in making marble products and it is also famous for its fresh seafood, with numerous restaurants lining the coast. Chonburi's blend of attractions makes it a versatile destination for a quick escape.

4. Rayong

A tropical paradise, Rayong is a hidden coastal gem known for its water activities. From surfing at Laem Yah or Chao Lao Beach, both popular surfing destinations known for their excellent waves and scenic views, to kayaking and paddleboarding, Rayong offers ample opportunities for an adventure on the water. Its beaches and peaceful environment make it a perfect spot for those looking to unwind and enjoy nature.

5. Kanchanaburi

A haven for history and nature seekers, Kanchanaburi offers a blend of historical sites and natural beauty. Additionally, the Skywalk Songkwae, an elevated walkway, offers panoramic views of the confluence of the Mae Klong, Khwae Noi, and Khwae Yai rivers. Kanchanaburi's rich history and scenic landscapes make it a compelling destination for a memorable getaway.

Explore these hidden gems and popular getaways for a refreshing break from the city. Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For more information, visit Agoda's website.