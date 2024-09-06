A quick escape: Top mini-break spots near Bangkok

While Bangkok offers a vibrant array of attractions, a range of nearby dream destinations offers the perfect escape for those looking for a refreshing change in scenery and pace. Agoda has identified several destinations within a two- to three-hour drive of the nation’s capital. Beach city Pattaya has emerged as the top choice for mini breaks, followed by Khao Yai, Chonburi, Rayong, and Kanchanaburi respectively.
Enric Casals, Associate Vice President, of Southeast Asia at Agoda said: "Even though September doesn't have any long weekends, it doesn’t mean that travel plans need to come to a halt. These nearby escapes provide a refreshing break from the city, for both international visitors and local travellers without the need for extended holidays."
Here are Agoda’s most searched destinations near Bangkok:
1. Pattaya
Known as the vibrant beach city, Pattaya offers more than just beach parties. Visitors can enjoy a mix of nightlife, family-friendly activities, luxury, and relaxation. A must-visit is Coral Island, locally known as Koh Larn, a nearby island perfect for a day of sunbathing, snorkelling, and relaxation. From bustling night markets to relaxing beach resorts, Pattaya caters to a wide range of interests, making it an ideal destination for all types of travellers.
2. Khao Yai
Often referred to as nature’s escape, Khao Yai is perfect for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. The area boasts lush landscapes, hiking trails, and refreshing natural scenery. Enjoy a tranquil coffee at Yellow Submarine Cafe, a modern industrial spot decorated by the surrounding forest or marvel at Haew Narok Waterfall, a stunning three-tiered cascade in Khao Yai National Park that plunges over 150 meters. Whether it's exploring the national park or enjoying a peaceful retreat, Khao Yai provides a rejuvenating experience away from the city.
3. Chonburi
Its coastal charm offers diverse attractions and a picturesque coastline. Ideal for a short staycation, visitors can indulge in various activities such as visiting Bang Saen Beach, where the calm coastline and lively local culture offer the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement. Visitors can also enjoy a diving or snorkelling trip to Samae San island, located off the coast of Sattahip. Travelers can also explore Ang Sila, an old community renowned for its craftsmanship in making marble products and it is also famous for its fresh seafood, with numerous restaurants lining the coast. Chonburi's blend of attractions makes it a versatile destination for a quick escape.
4. Rayong
A tropical paradise, Rayong is a hidden coastal gem known for its water activities. From surfing at Laem Yah or Chao Lao Beach, both popular surfing destinations known for their excellent waves and scenic views, to kayaking and paddleboarding, Rayong offers ample opportunities for an adventure on the water. Its beaches and peaceful environment make it a perfect spot for those looking to unwind and enjoy nature.
5. Kanchanaburi
A haven for history and nature seekers, Kanchanaburi offers a blend of historical sites and natural beauty. Additionally, the Skywalk Songkwae, an elevated walkway, offers panoramic views of the confluence of the Mae Klong, Khwae Noi, and Khwae Yai rivers. Kanchanaburi's rich history and scenic landscapes make it a compelling destination for a memorable getaway.
Explore these hidden gems and popular getaways for a refreshing break from the city.