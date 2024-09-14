Overflowing Mekong, relentless rains inundate Nong Khai’s business district

Floodwaters from the Mekong River have inundated the heart of the economic district of Nong Khai province, while continuous rainfall has added to the rising water levels.

Several agencies have mobilised resources to provide assistance, including the provincial livestock department, which helped relocate over 100 cows to safety.

The flood situation in Nong Khai on Saturday continued to worsen as the water levels at the Mekong River kept rising.