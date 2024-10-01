Officials confirm 23 killed in the tragic school bus fire

As for the examination of the evidence, it cannot be conducted yet as investigators are still collecting evidence from the scene, particularly retrieving the bodies. Once this process is complete, forensic experts will inspect the vehicle and its fuel system to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health has coordinated to bring in a Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team (MCATT) to the operations center to provide psychological support and counseling to the parents and relatives following up on the situation.

Kitrat expressed his condolences regarding the tragic school bus fire. The initial cause is suspected to be a tire explosion, which generated sparks and ignited the gas cylinder on board, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the passenger area.

Regarding the issue of the bus doors not opening, Kitrat stated that teachers mentioned the incident happened very quickly, with some managing to escape through the emergency exit, indicating that the doors were functional. However, it’s believed the victims could not exit the bus in time. Authorities will investigate whether the fire extinguishers on the bus were used.

As for the bus driver, who initially fled the scene, he has since surrendered to the police.

The investigation will now determine whether the accident was due to driver negligence and whether proper fire safety equipment was available. If the bus lacked such equipment, it would indicate a failure to address the emergency, potentially leading to charges of negligence. Both the driver and the bus company will face legal action, he said.