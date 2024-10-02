Five gas cylinders in school bus that caught fire ‘were not registered’

Initial findings revealed that the school bus, which caught fire on Tuesday resulting in the deaths of 23 students and teachers, was equipped with 11 fuel gas cylinders, but only 6 were properly registered, while the remaining five were not listed in the official registration," acting National Police Commissioner Pol General Kitrat Phanphet said at a press briefing.
Before starting the briefing, he asked all attendees to join in a moment of silence to honour the victims who lost their lives in the incident.
Kitrat said that on Tuesday (October 1), at around noon, a fire broke out in a student field trip bus on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pratum Thani. The accident caused the death of 20 students and three teachers while three have been hospitalised with injuries.
He said the police, in coordination with the Department of Land Transport, had inspected the vehicle and related details to determine the cause of the fire.
"Further forensic investigations will be conducted to examine the details. If any individuals or companies are found to be involved in wrongdoing, the Royal Thai Police will pursue legal action to the fullest extent," he said.
He said police had apprehended the bus driver yesterday and brought him in for questioning. He has been charged with "reckless or negligent driving that could endanger persons or property, resulting in death or injury, and fleeing the scene without offering assistance, without identifying himself, and without reporting the incident to authorities, resulting in the death of another person".
The suspect has initially confessed to the charges.
Kitrat revealed that the bus was first registered on February 19, 1970, meaning it has been registered for 54 years. It was re-registered on October 26, 2018, due to modifications made to its chassis frame and changes to its dimensions.
Kitrat conveyed on behalf of the Royal Thai Police their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those injured. He also urged the public to refrain from sharing or disseminating images, videos, or clips of the deceased from this incident.