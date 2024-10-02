Five gas cylinders in school bus that caught fire ‘were not registered’

He said police had apprehended the bus driver yesterday and brought him in for questioning. He has been charged with "reckless or negligent driving that could endanger persons or property, resulting in death or injury, and fleeing the scene without offering assistance, without identifying himself, and without reporting the incident to authorities, resulting in the death of another person".

The suspect has initially confessed to the charges.

Kitrat revealed that the bus was first registered on February 19, 1970, meaning it has been registered for 54 years. It was re-registered on October 26, 2018, due to modifications made to its chassis frame and changes to its dimensions.

Kitrat conveyed on behalf of the Royal Thai Police their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those injured. He also urged the public to refrain from sharing or disseminating images, videos, or clips of the deceased from this incident.