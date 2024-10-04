Owner of bus involved in deadly fire apologises, pledges support

The owner of the bus that went up in flames on Tuesday, killing 20 children and three teachers, showed up at the funeral on Thursday to pay his respects, apologise and provide compensation to the families of the deceased.
Songwit Chinabut, the owner of Chinabut Tour Company, expressed his deep apologies and offered compensation of 50,000 baht for each victim killed in the accident.
The Uthai Thani-based Khao Phraya Sangkaram School had chartered buses from this company for a field trip to Ayutthaya.
Songwit also promised to provide additional compensation in the future, adding that he would continue supporting the three students still receiving treatment in hospital.
The bodies of the 23 deceased are lying in state at the school’s auditorium, which was full of bereaved relatives and friends on Friday.
Toys, snacks, food and favourite pieces of clothing were placed near the coffins of the young children – a sight that added to the deep sorrow.
Another thing that made many people tearful was the poem honouring the brave teachers and their late charges that was read out by teachers and students from Ban Khao Luk Lo School in the province.