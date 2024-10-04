Enhancing Thai pharmacists\' skills for the future workforce

Dr Mary Srethapakdi, Managing Director of MSD (Thailand) Ltd., said, “At MSD we are committed to constantly improving the health of Thais through the research and development of innovative medicines and vaccines. This collaboration is fully aligned with our mission to develop a future workforce of highly- skilled pharmacists in Thailand. It also presents a significant opportunity to enhance students' knowledge and skillsets.

Through a joint curriculum focused on Medical Science Liaison and Market Access, we will foster knowledge exchange, empowering students to become industry-ready pharmacists. This partnership provides students with real-world experience and skill development, preparing them to thrive in their future pharmaceutical careers.”

The curriculum developed through MSD (Thailand) Ltd.’s partnership with Chulalongkorn University, Khon Kaen University, Chiangmai University, and Prince of Songkla University is specifically designed to focus on two critical fields in the pharmaceutical industry:

• Medical Science Liaison (MSL): This component of the curriculum equips pharmacy students with essential skills to research, analyze, and present information on diseases and treatments. It includes conducting literature reviews using institutional databases and company data sources. Mastery of these skills will be pivotal for effectively communicating pharmaceutical information to healthcare professionals, advancing health outcomes while adhering to rigorous academic standards.

• Market Access (MA): This aspect prepares students to analyze pharmaceutical market situations, maximize patient access to innovative interventions, and navigate potential access solutions to local regulations and ethical marketing practices in the healthcare ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, MSD Thailand and the 4 leading universities will provide the necessary facilities, equipment, and resources for students to complete their internships within these two specific fields. Students will gain valuable hands-on experience in emphasizing medical communication to achieve advancing health outcomes, enhancing patient access to innovative medications, and upholding ethical practices in the pharmaceutical industry through over 30 days (30 days as 1 round) of internship at MSD Thailand. The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to the well-being of the Thai population and the ongoing advancement of Thailand’s public health and healthcare system.