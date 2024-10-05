Chiang Mai flooding overwhelms sandbags, hits key commercial areas

Floodwaters have flowed through Chiang Mai, overwhelming sandbags and inundating the Waroros Market and Tonlamyai Market, key commercial areas of the city.
Throughout Friday night, Chiang Mai Municipality rushed to bring in sandbags to prevent flooding in the markets. However, the water level at the Ping River measurement point at Nawarat Bridge has risen to 5.23 metres, the highest level in 50 years for Chiang Mai.
This flooding in the economic area of Chiang Mai is the second occurrence this year, following the water level overwhelming the riverbanks at 4.93 metres on September 26.
The new overflow has caused flooding in Waroros Market and Tonlamyai Market on the western side of the Ping River, extending into the economic zone, including the Night Bazaar, spreading more than a kilometre.
In the Chang Klan area and Night Bazaar, reporters have noted that floodwaters are more than a metre high, prompting officials to evacuate some tourists to safety. Many hotels are still operational with guests, but most shops have had to close because of high water levels.
On the eastern side, water has surged, flooding as far as the intersection at the Children’s Court and the Chiang Mai provincial bus terminal.
As a result, tourists are facing challenges in mobility, with public transport largely halted near the entrances and exits of the Chiang Mai-Lamphun road at the Children’s Court intersection.
Authorities have closed off traffic in flooded areas of Muang Chiang Mai and have suggested alternative routes for travelling to Chiang Mai Airport.
At Kawila Hospital, water levels are very high, and the facility has announced indefinite closure until the water recedes, with flooding continuing to affect the hospital's premises.
At McCormick Hospital, water levels are as high as 1 metre, making it impossible for vehicles to pass in and out.
Wiris Amrapal, governor of the State Railway of Thailand, announced that because of the flood situation in Chiang Mai, the railway service will temporarily shift the departure station from Chiang Mai Station to Lampang Station for the safety of passengers.
This change affects 12 train services starting from Saturday, October 5, until the situation improves.
During this change, the State Railway will provide passenger vehicles between Lampang and Lamphun Stations and the Chiang Mai station to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely.
Additionally, railway officials have been instructed to arrange waiting areas and facilities for passengers and to monitor the flooding closely, 24 hours a day, to respond promptly. If water levels decrease, inspections of the tracks and signalling systems will be expedited to ensure passenger safety.
Passengers with tickets on affected routes who do not wish to travel can request a refund at any train station across the country.