Chiang Mai flooding overwhelms sandbags, hits key commercial areas

The new overflow has caused flooding in Waroros Market and Tonlamyai Market on the western side of the Ping River, extending into the economic zone, including the Night Bazaar, spreading more than a kilometre.

In the Chang Klan area and Night Bazaar, reporters have noted that floodwaters are more than a metre high, prompting officials to evacuate some tourists to safety. Many hotels are still operational with guests, but most shops have had to close because of high water levels.

On the eastern side, water has surged, flooding as far as the intersection at the Children’s Court and the Chiang Mai provincial bus terminal.

As a result, tourists are facing challenges in mobility, with public transport largely halted near the entrances and exits of the Chiang Mai-Lamphun road at the Children’s Court intersection.

Authorities have closed off traffic in flooded areas of Muang Chiang Mai and have suggested alternative routes for travelling to Chiang Mai Airport.