Religious ceremony held to bid sad farewell to ‘Fah Sai’ and ‘Ploy Thong’

A religious ceremony was held to bid farewell to “Fah Sai” and “Ploy Thong”, two female elephants from the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai province, who were washed away by a flash flood on Friday.

Their remains were buried at the site where they were found on Saturday.

Fah Sai and Ploy Thong were swept away by the floodwaters, and their bodies were later found on the grounds of a resort by the Mae Taeng River on Saturday.