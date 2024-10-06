Authorities working to rescue people stranded at famous Chiang Mai tourist destination

Authorities are rushing to clear roads to rescue people stranded in Muang Khong, a famous tourist destination in Chiang Mai province, after multiple landslides cut off access.
Heavy rains in the province have caused widespread flooding, not only in the main city district but also in neighbouring areas.
In Chiang Dao district, flash floods triggered landslides at several points along the Chiang Dao-Muang Khong Road, cutting off access to Muang Khong, a popular tourist spot, leaving several tourists stranded.
On Saturday, provincial Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn assigned Kritphon Rachathamethanon, the Chiang Dao district chief, to collaborate with relevant agencies to restore the Chiang Dao-Muang Khong route. The Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation has provided a backhoe for the efforts.
As of Sunday morning, six kilometres of the road had been cleared, including five landslide points, allowing the rescue of 20 tourists who were trapped in the area, enabling them to return home. On Sunday, the team plans to clear five more landslide points over a two-kilometre stretch to reopen the road to Muang Khong subdistrict.