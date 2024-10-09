Grief and anger as Thai town holds mass cremation for 23 school bus fire victims

A large cremation site was set up close to the temple in Lan Sak town whose compound hosts the school that was attended by the victims. Several furnaces with tall chimneys were erected, with floral adornments placed in front of them.

Six teachers and 39 elementary and junior high school students were on the bus when it caught fire on Oct. 1 on a highway in Pathum Thani, a northern suburb of Bangkok. It spread so quickly that only 22 people were able to escape.

After forensic work in Bangkok made identifications of the badly burnt bodies, the victims' remains were returned to their hometown for funeral rites that began last week.