Flash floods wreak havoc in Uthai Thani after 3 hours of heavy rains

In Ban Rai subdistrict, especially the municipal area, floodwaters inundated several roads, with the water level over a metre high, making movement difficult. In some areas, small vehicles were unable to pass through the water-logged streets.

The flash floods inundated several homes and businesses, particularly in the commercial building within the Ban Rai Municipality. Residents had no time to move their belongings to higher ground, resulting in significant damage, officials said. As the water level continued to rise, it became impossible for people to stay on the ground floor, while vehicles parked on the streets went under water, the officials said.

Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thaiseth visited the area at around 10pm, accompanied by Uthai Thani City mayor Panatcha Thaiseth, and provincial Governor Theerapat Khachamat. They coordinated with over 100 officers, including police, disaster prevention teams from municipalities and subdistrict organisations across the province, and rescue units from various foundations and associations in the province. They brought in high-lift vehicles, flat-bottom boats, and other rescue equipment to provide assistance to the stranded people and move vehicles.