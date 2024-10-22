Kritanong Suwanwong denies extortion allegation

Acting as a mediator, she communicated with the company’s chief executive officer Waratphol “Boss Paul” Waratvorakul, negotiating a total compensation of 15 million baht. However, Boss Paul agreed to pay only half, which amounted to 8 million baht.

The victims accepted the offer, and arrangements were made to distribute the money at her office. The iCon Group bosses personally handed over cash in envelopes to the victims, and Kritanong insisted she was not involved in handling the money.

For five victims who couldn’t collect the money themselves, The iCon Group transferred 450,000 baht to her foundation’s account, which she said she immediately transferred to the victims.

She said some victims expressed gratitude for her assistance. As the money used to help them came from the foundation’s fund, she said anyone who wished to contribute to the fund could do so, without any fixed amount – entirely based on their own willingness – so that there would be no questions about what she gained from it.