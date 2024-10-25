Thailand braces for heavy rain as tropical storm Trami nears landfall

In its latest bulletin on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced that the powerful tropical storm Trami is expected to make landfall in Vietnam between Saturday and Monday.

This will result in heavy rain across Bangkok over the next couple of days.

As of Saturday, eight provinces in the upper Northeast and the South will experience heavy rain, eventually affecting 40 provinces throughout Thailand. Strong winds are expected to hit the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves rising as high as two metres.