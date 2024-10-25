Thailand braces for heavy rain as tropical storm Trami nears landfall

In its latest bulletin on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced that the powerful tropical storm Trami is expected to make landfall in Vietnam between Saturday and Monday.
This will result in heavy rain across Bangkok over the next couple of days.
As of Saturday, eight provinces in the upper Northeast and the South will experience heavy rain, eventually affecting 40 provinces throughout Thailand. Strong winds are expected to hit the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves rising as high as two metres.
As of 10 am on Friday, the tropical storm was centred over the northern South China Sea, approximately 800 kilometres southeast of China’s Hainan Island, with maximum wind speeds of around 92km/h.
As of press time, the storm was moving slowly westward and was projected to approach the central coast of Vietnam within the next three days.
Though the storm will not enter Thailand, it will intensify westerly and southwesterly winds near its centre, leading to increased rainfall and strong winds in Thailand, particularly in the Northeast, Central and East of the country.
After this, the storm will shift its direction towards the northern South China Sea, resulting in reduced rainfall in northern Thailand.
The southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen from Saturday to Tuesday, resulting in continuous heavy rain in the South and very heavy rain in some areas.
Residents in affected regions should beware of flash floods and landslides, especially in the foothills, waterways and lowlands.
Strong winds and more than 2-metre high waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Boats are advised to stay ashore.
The public, meanwhile, is urged to stay informed by following updates from the Thai Meteorological Department, which are available on its website or by calling 02 399 4012-13 or 1182, 24 hours a day.