Former Nation Group veteran Sopon Onkgara passes away at 75

Members of the media on Friday mourned the passing of Sopon Onkgara, a senior journalist, former editor and columnist of the Nation Group, at age 75.

Sopon passed away on Thursday (October 24), at 10.29pm after being hospitalised for over 10 days.

His son had updated earlier on Thursday that Sopon had developed a fever and his blood pressure was rising. Doctors temporarily stopped tube feeding due to a stomach inflammation. He remained under close medical supervision, still unconscious and reliant on a ventilator.