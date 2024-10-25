Former Nation Group veteran Sopon Onkgara passes away at 75

Members of the media on Friday mourned the passing of Sopon Onkgara, a senior journalist, former editor and columnist of the Nation Group, at age 75.
Sopon passed away on Thursday (October 24), at 10.29pm after being hospitalised for over 10 days.
His son had updated earlier on Thursday that Sopon had developed a fever and his blood pressure was rising. Doctors temporarily stopped tube feeding due to a stomach inflammation. He remained under close medical supervision, still unconscious and reliant on a ventilator.
On October 13, his son had posted on Sopon's Facebook page: "Hello, I am Big, Sopon Onkgara’s son. As many of his fans are aware, my father is unwell due to a stroke. The doctors have performed surgery, but his condition has not improved, and he remains unconscious. I know many of you are worried about him. From now on, I will provide daily updates on his condition here on Facebook. I am grateful for everyone’s concern, but I kindly ask you not to call the institute, as their staff is limited and they cannot handle every inquiry."
Sopon was former Economic News Editor of The Nation and wrote regular columns for Nation Weekend and Kom Chad Luek. He also hosted radio programmes and worked with Nation Channel for over 20 years.
The funeral and cremation service for Sopon will be held at Wat Sommanat Ratchaworawihan, Pavilion 10, beginning on Saturday (October 26) at 4pm, concluding with the cremation ceremony on Tuesday (October 29) at 2pm.