Son-in-law of former Senior General Than Shwe detained

According to the State Administration Council (SAC) information team, the owner of a Facebook account under the name Dr Nay Soe Maung was arrested on October 23, accused of inciting unrest on social media with the intent of disrupting national peace and stability and a case has been opened against him.
Dr Nay Soe Maung is the son of retired Major General Tin Sein, the son-in-law of retired Senior General Than Shwe, and the father of Nay Shwe Thway Aung.
He is also known for his Facebook posts highlighting his charitable and social activities. Notably, he shared a condolence post upon the passing of Dr Zaw Myint Maung, the former Chief Minister of Mandalay Region under the previous NLD government.
In Dr Zaw Myint Maung's tribute, he wrote, “With respect and courtesy, I honour you for your efforts to transform Mandalay into a smart city and bring happiness to its people. Every time I visit Mandalay and ride my bicycle along the roads in the morning and evening, I see the work you and the mayor accomplished. Remembering your contributions to the people, I pay my respects. May you dwell in the noble realm”.
