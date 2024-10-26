Son-in-law of former Senior General Than Shwe detained

According to the State Administration Council (SAC) information team, the owner of a Facebook account under the name Dr Nay Soe Maung was arrested on October 23, accused of inciting unrest on social media with the intent of disrupting national peace and stability and a case has been opened against him.

Dr Nay Soe Maung is the son of retired Major General Tin Sein, the son-in-law of retired Senior General Than Shwe, and the father of Nay Shwe Thway Aung.