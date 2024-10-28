Blood drive launched to celebrate Halloween

The Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre is joining up with the Thammasat Alumni Association of Commerce and Accountancy are encouraging blood donors to take part in the “Escape the Ghosts to Donate Blood” event on October 31 and be rewarded with exclusive holiday-themed souvenirs.
The Centre’s director, Assoc Prof Dr Dujjai Chaiwanichsiri notes that Halloween, which is enthusiastically celebrated in the West, is widely recognised as a “day of the spirits” and offers a great opportunity to the public to engage in social contributions.
This year, the National Blood Centre, along with the Thammasat Alumni Association of Commerce and Accountancy, invites healthy individuals to join the Halloween celebrations by donating blood in costume, helping to address blood shortages.
The donation areas will be buzzing with ghostly ambience as staff don Halloween costumes to create a memorable experience for blood donors.
Come join the Halloween festivities with fantasy costumes, spooky photo opportunities, and check-in with #HalloweenEscapeGhostsDonateBlood on social media.
Blood donors who come to donate on Thursday, October 31, will receive a “Halloween 2024” T-shirt as a special memento.
Blood can be donated on Thursday (October 31) at:
• The National Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society, from 7.30am to 7.30pm.
• Regional Blood Centres across 12 provinces: Lopburi, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok. Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Phuket
• Thammasat University Hospital, Floor 1, Palangjai Building, from 8:30am to 3.30pm.