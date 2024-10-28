Blood drive launched to celebrate Halloween

This year, the National Blood Centre, along with the Thammasat Alumni Association of Commerce and Accountancy, invites healthy individuals to join the Halloween celebrations by donating blood in costume, helping to address blood shortages.

The donation areas will be buzzing with ghostly ambience as staff don Halloween costumes to create a memorable experience for blood donors.

Come join the Halloween festivities with fantasy costumes, spooky photo opportunities, and check-in with #HalloweenEscapeGhostsDonateBlood on social media.

Blood donors who come to donate on Thursday, October 31, will receive a “Halloween 2024” T-shirt as a special memento.