Lhasa residents unite to paint Potala Palace in annual tradition

The staff of the palace's management office and the spontaneous participation of residents mix ingredients such as milk, honey, sugar, saffron, and various lime colours to create special white, red, and yellow paints, which are then sprayed onto the exterior walls.

The unique paint formula is more adhesive and less prone to peeling, providing better protection for the ancient walls.

Around the ninth month of the Tibetan calendar, after the rainy season in Xizang, the Potala Palace undergoes a "beautification" painting.