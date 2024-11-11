Nation TV announces public support programme

Nation TV held a press conference on Monday, led by Shine Bunnag, chairman and chief executive of Nation Group (Thailand) Pcl, about collaboration among Nation TV, the Office of the Attorney General (OAGTH), and the Department of People’s Rights Protection and Legal Aid.
Together, OAGTH and Nation TV have created the programme "Nation Relief", which will serve as a bridge to deliver legal support to those in need.
The "Nation Relief" programme addresses public grievances, inviting affected individuals to discuss their issues with the host. Kosolwat Intuchanyong, chief prosecutor of the Department of People’s Rights Protection and Legal Aid, will serve as a resident expert, helping resolve legal issues and offering solutions.
He will be joined by news anchor Sararat "Elle" Rattanasuwan. The programme airs every Sunday from 10.30pm to 11pm.
Additionally, Nation TV has launched another programme, "Nation Watch", which airs Monday through Friday from 1.40pm to 2.15pm, focusing on alerting the public to various dangers. The programme includes a segment called "Nation Ready to Help", which acts as a platform for the public to report their problems needing support.
This segment addresses issues related to legal matters, various threats, or damages resulting from public services. Once a complaint is received, "Nation Ready to Help" coordinates with relevant agencies to provide necessary support.