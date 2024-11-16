National Police Chief tightens rules on personal appearance

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet has emphasised strict adherence to the 2018 regulations on police uniforms and hairstyles, requiring officers to maintain a clean-cut appearance with shaved sides and back.
This directive comes after the previous police chief, a year ago, issued a more relaxed guideline allowing side hair to be grown up to 1 centimetre in length.
A news report revealed that official documents and messages circulated among police officers via LINE, as an order from "Pitak 1" (the radio call sign for the police chief), outlined the following directives:
1. All police officers are required to have short haircuts, with shaved sides and back and top hair not exceeding 4cm. Beards are also prohibited. Supervisors must strictly enforce this rule.
2. Investigative units may opt for high-tapered cuts, but when in uniform, hairstyles must comply with the regulations in the Rule 1.
3. Supervisors at all levels must strictly ensure compliance. Units with officers failing to adhere to these rules will face disciplinary actions as per the chain of command.
Additionally, the Facebook page "Prachan Lai Kratai V5" posted a video clip of the National Police Chief during a videoconference meeting about Loy Krathong preparations. The chief emphasised maintaining good discipline and cleanliness, urging officers to follow regulations.
He stressed that all personnel must adhere to the rules, with exceptions for detectives or officers like Border Patrol Police working undercover in intelligence roles. However, when wearing uniforms for meetings, ceremonies or inspections, hair must remain short as per regulations.
He concluded with a firm statement: "I don’t want to see officers under my leadership sporting longer hairstyles. That’s not acceptable."
Regarding this issue, many police officers have expressed their disagreement with the regulation, sharing a variety of opinions, such as:
"Instead of focusing on what’s in our heads, they focus on what’s on our heads."
"Are hairstyles more important than welfare?"
"Exhausting. Don’t forget to transfer 100 baht per week for haircut costs."
"No pay increase is one thing, but now you're adding expenses. Three haircuts a month!"
On October 17, 2023, Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, then the National Police Chief, signed a regulation issued by the Royal Thai Police regarding the conduct of police officers when in uniform.
The regulation outlined the reasons for its implementation, stating that it was appropriate to revise the rules regarding the behaviour of police officers in uniform to align with the current requirements of government service.
The key points of the regulation included:
Clause 4: Male police officers, when in uniform, must maintain a short haircut. The hair on top should not exceed 5 centimetres in length, while the sides and back should not exceed 1 centimetre.