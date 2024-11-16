National Police Chief tightens rules on personal appearance

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet has emphasised strict adherence to the 2018 regulations on police uniforms and hairstyles, requiring officers to maintain a clean-cut appearance with shaved sides and back.

This directive comes after the previous police chief, a year ago, issued a more relaxed guideline allowing side hair to be grown up to 1 centimetre in length.

A news report revealed that official documents and messages circulated among police officers via LINE, as an order from "Pitak 1" (the radio call sign for the police chief), outlined the following directives:

1. All police officers are required to have short haircuts, with shaved sides and back and top hair not exceeding 4cm. Beards are also prohibited. Supervisors must strictly enforce this rule.