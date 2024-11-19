Prime minister congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke via telephone with US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday after his election victory early this month.

Paetongtarn extended her congratulations to Trump on his success in the recent election and expressed anticipation of his upcoming term as president.

During the call, the prime minister emphasised Thailand's readiness to collaborate closely with the United States. She also expressed hope for opportunities to facilitate high-level exchanges between the two countries and extended an invitation for Trump to visit Thailand.