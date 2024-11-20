With a score of 20, Thailand ranks low in global ‘parenthood’ ratings

The 16th National Health Assembly identified key strategies to promote quality population development, focusing on creating an environment conducive to having and raising children. These strategies cover four dimensions: time, financial resources, child-rearing support systems, and legal frameworks.

The government has implemented several policies to encourage childbirth, such as:

▪︎ Providing child support subsidy of 600 baht/month per child aged 0–6 in low-income households

▪︎ Increasing maternity leave to a maximum of 98 days

▪︎ Offering childbirth benefits through the Social Security Fund

▪︎ Granting tax exemptions for expenses related to setting up childcare facilities.

The private sector has also played a role by introducing family-friendly workplace policies, including six months of maternity leave, flexible working hours for parents, and financial assistance for family expenses.