With a score of 20, Thailand ranks low in global ‘parenthood’ ratings

Thailand is currently facing a "population structure crisis", as it transitions into a super-aged society while birth rates decline.
The promotion of family-friendly policies is a key part of the Population Development Plan (2022–2037) aimed at driving long-term national development. This plan emphasises the concept of "Good Birth, Good Living, and Good Ageing", with a particular focus on good births by fostering quality families and creating systems that support childbirth and child-rearing.
The 16th National Health Assembly identified key strategies to promote quality population development, focusing on creating an environment conducive to having and raising children. These strategies cover four dimensions: time, financial resources, child-rearing support systems, and legal frameworks.
The government has implemented several policies to encourage childbirth, such as:
▪︎ Providing child support subsidy of 600 baht/month per child aged 0–6 in low-income households
▪︎ Increasing maternity leave to a maximum of 98 days
▪︎ Offering childbirth benefits through the Social Security Fund
▪︎ Granting tax exemptions for expenses related to setting up childcare facilities.
The private sector has also played a role by introducing family-friendly workplace policies, including six months of maternity leave, flexible working hours for parents, and financial assistance for family expenses.
During a recent policy dialogue on family-friendly initiatives, organised by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), and other partners, NESDC deputy secretary-general Worawan Plikhamin highlighted Thailand’s low international ranking in the “Women, Business, and the Law 2020” report.
Thailand scored only 20 out of 100 points in the parenthood category due to regulatory gaps that fail to support parenting and a lack of adequate systems to ease parents' burdens.
Natthaya Boonpakdee, director of the Child, Youth, and Family Well-being Support Office at ThaiHealth, noted that family-friendly workplace design must address challenges employees face, particularly household debt, which directly affects family stability and decisions about having children.
According to the 2024 Household Debt Survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thai households have an average debt of 606,378 baht, up 47,000 baht from 2023. Major causes include insufficient income (14%), rising living costs (12%), and increasing family financial burdens (11.2%).