Australian teen and British woman die from tainted alcohol in Laos, toll hits 5

An American and two Danish tourists also died, officials said, following reports that several people had been sickened in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones had died after being evacuated from Vang Vieng, Laos for treatment in a Thai hospital. Her friend, also 19, remains hospitalized in neighbouring Thailand.

“This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure,” Albanese said. “We also take this moment to say that we’re thinking of Bianca’s friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life.”

Later Thursday, the British government confirmed that a U.K. national also died of suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. The Foreign Office said, “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

She was identified by British media outlets as 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer with the firm Squire Patton Boggs.

The victims are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes added to mixed drinks at disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.