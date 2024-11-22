6 tourists die in Laos after drinking methanol-tainted drinks. Here's why.

The US State Department issued a warning to travellers to be “alert to the potential risk of methanol poisoning.” But what is methanol, and how do you avoid it?

What is methanol?

There are three main types of alcohol: ethanol, methanol and isopropyl. Ethanol is what is found in consumer spirits and is the only one intended for consumption. Isopropanol is the main ingredient in rubbing alcohol and hand sanitisers. Methanol, commonly called wood alcohol because it is the byproduct of wood distillation, is frequently used as fuel and in products such as antifreeze and solvents.

What happens if you consume methanol?

According to the Methanol Institute, the global trade association for the industry, drinking just 25 to 90 ml (0.7 to 3.0 ounces) of methanol can be fatal without proper medical treatment but can be successfully treated if caught early.