Aquatic plant in high demand in Phayao because of economic value

A local aquatic plant, “Kai Pam”, which is packed with healthy nutrients, is in high demand in the Phayao market because of its potential to generate tens of thousands of baht in monthly income.
In Wang Thong subdistrict of Phayao province’s Mueang district, a 38-year-old farmer, Pornchai Khammee, has been cultivating the future food "mini caviar," known as Kai Pam or Kai Nam.
Scientifically named Wolffia globosa, this small aquatic plant is rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and fibre. It is a traditional plant popular in northern and northeastern Thailand.
Kai Pam can be used in various dishes such as omelets, curries, and more. It can also be processed to increase its value further. This aquatic plant is easy to cultivate and yields quick results. Pornchai shared that he had been farming Kai Pam for over six months. Within just two weeks, he is able to harvest approximately 10 kilograms and send them for sale.
Currently, Kai Pam is sold at 80 baht per kilogram, providing an average monthly income of around 10,000 baht. Most of the product is supplied to online sellers and direct customers.
Due to the high market demand, supply is currently insufficient, prompting plans to expand cultivation to meet customer needs.