Aquatic plant in high demand in Phayao because of economic value

A local aquatic plant, “Kai Pam”, which is packed with healthy nutrients, is in high demand in the Phayao market because of its potential to generate tens of thousands of baht in monthly income.

In Wang Thong subdistrict of Phayao province’s Mueang district, a 38-year-old farmer, Pornchai Khammee, has been cultivating the future food "mini caviar," known as Kai Pam or Kai Nam.