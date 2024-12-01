Online scams related to charity and aid activities ‘a serious problem’

The rising number of online scams related to charity or aid activities is one of the key social issues demanding attention,
according to a report by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
A 2023 survey by the Centre for Social and Business Development on online incidents revealed that 2.65 million individuals had fallen victim to scams that exploited compassion or personal connections, causing total damage of up to 2.3 billion baht.
Some victims were deceived through fake donation requests or fundraising for charitable purposes. When analysed by generation, Gen Z and Gen Y reported higher rates of such scams at 13% and 10%, respectively, compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers, according to the NESDC’s Q3/2024 Social Conditions Report.
Common scams include fake requests for donations to save livestock, aid injured animals, or contribute to purchasing oxygen tanks. During crises, such as floods, many individuals across affected areas suffered losses. Fraudsters took advantage of donation drives led by organisations and public figures to scam people via QR code payments or mule bank accounts. Scammers also impersonated government agencies, tricking victims into registering on fake websites or links to claim compensation.
To verify suspicious bank accounts, phone numbers, or websites, visit www.checkgon.go.th managed by the Royal Thai Police. Always rely on official government websites or platforms for updates on assistance measures.
The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand has also warned against online charity scams, urging donors to carefully verify the authenticity of charitable campaigns to avoid falling prey to fraudsters’ tactics.