Haier Energy: Lighting Up a Greener Life, Co-Creating a Sustainable Future with Thailand

Today, that spirit of reliability continues beyond home appliances and into a broader mission: from homes to energy. Haier Energy is bringing a new era of green living to Thailand — a natural extension of Haier’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.



Empowering Thailand’s Sustainable Future

In response to the Thai government’s Carbon Neutrality and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic policies, clean energy is not only a global trend but also the future direction for Thailand. As electricity costs continue to rise, more households and businesses are turning to energy-saving and self-generation solutions — aiming to reduce costs while contributing to a cleaner environment.



Tailored for Thailand: Green Energy for Every Home and Business

Unlike traditional providers offering single products, Haier Energy delivers a comprehensive, customized, and intelligent energy ecosystem designed around real user needs.

By integrating self-developed products with AI-driven technology, localized services, and flexible financing options, we provide full-spectrum support for both residential and commercial users.