Haier Energy: Lighting Up a Greener Life, Co-Creating a Sustainable Future with Thailand

Today, that spirit of reliability continues beyond home appliances and into a broader mission: from homes to energy. Haier Energy is bringing a new era of green living to Thailand — a natural extension of Haier’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.
In response to the Thai government’s Carbon Neutrality and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic policies, clean energy is not only a global trend but also the future direction for Thailand. As electricity costs continue to rise, more households and businesses are turning to energy-saving and self-generation solutions — aiming to reduce costs while contributing to a cleaner environment.
Unlike traditional providers offering single products, Haier Energy delivers a comprehensive, customized, and intelligent energy ecosystem designed around real user needs.
By integrating self-developed products with AI-driven technology, localized services, and flexible financing options, we provide full-spectrum support for both residential and commercial users.
For Thailand’s diverse housing types — from detached homes and townhouses to condominiums — we offer localized solutions such as high-efficiency solar systems, solar-plus-storage packages, and balcony PV solutions. For small shops, schools, hospitals, and large factories, we deliver all-in-one systems that enable self-consumption and energy independence.
Our smart energy management platform connects generation, storage, management, and usage into one intelligent network — achieving one core goal: to make electricity more affordable and energy more autonomous.
Haier Energy continues to strengthen its local ecosystem in Thailand, combining global expertise with local insight. We have deployed top talent and established a professional local team to provide end-to-end customer support.
Leveraging AI-powered site design technology, global supply chain advantages, and an intelligent management platform, we ensure operational excellence and efficiency.
Looking ahead, Haier Energy will build an integrated “resource and service network” across Thailand and Southeast Asia, offering one-stop solutions from system design to financial support.
To make renewable energy more accessible, Haier Energy has launched a zero down payment financing program, enabling households to own their solar systems with no upfront investment.
We believe clean energy should not be a luxury — it should be a standard for every home. Together with our Thai customers, we are making green energy part of everyday life.
Haier New Energy—the integrated smart energy management expert you can trust. If you need a hand, we are always here.
