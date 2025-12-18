Midas PR contributes to new Beyond ESG - Global Perspectives on Communicating Impact report published by PROI Worldwide

Chelsea King, Director of Editorial and PR Operations at Midas PR and author of the agency’s Thailand submission to the report, said: "Thailand has reached a pivotal moment where ESG is no longer a promise; it’s a performance expectation. With stronger regulations, global trade pressures, and shifting consumer values, companies must demonstrate progress that is both measurable and meaningful. The organisations that succeed will be those that communicate transparently, take accountability, and show how their actions create real impact for Thai people, businesses, and communities.”

Dr Karine Lohitnavy-Frick, CEO of Midas PR, said: “Today, impact is shaping business performance just as strongly as innovation or profit. Companies that align their purpose with societal progress are the ones capturing investor confidence, talent loyalty, and long-term growth. Through this collaboration with PROI Worldwide, Midas PR is ensuring Thailand’s business community has the strategic guidance and global platform needed to compete and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

The report shares perspectives from PROI partners worldwide, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers a global view of how impact is being understood, measured and shared today. Beyond the conversation about ESG itself, these insights reveal what truly drives trust, reputation, and long-term value.

The full report is available for download here, and PROI member firms are available around the globe to help companies navigate the changing environment for communicating impact.