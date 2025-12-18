BG Supports Post-Flood Recovery in Songkhla Province through BGF Float Glass Donation

The materials will be used for the repair and rehabilitation of buildings and facilities damaged by recent flooding.

The handover ceremony was attended by executives from BG, including Dr. Ronrapee Leelawong, Director of Corporate Strategy and Sustainability Office, and Mr. Sermpon Dulyapintukorn, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. The donation was formally received by Mr. Permphol Teaindusit, Commander of Songkhla Central Prison, and Mrs. Suvisa Angsupanich, Director of the Inmate Development Division, Songkhla Central Prison.

On this occasion, BG donated 145.73 tons of BGF float glass, valued at THB 1,750,000, along with glass-cutting equipment. The materials will be utilized to restore damaged infrastructure and facilities, contributing to improved living conditions for surrounding communities. In addition, the resources will support the prison’s ongoing public service missions, enabling further assistance in other affected areas.

This initiative reflects Bangkok Glass Group’s steadfast commitment to standing alongside Thai society in times of crisis. By leveraging its organizational capabilities and delivering high-quality products where they are most needed, BG aims to play a tangible role in community recovery and resilience, supporting the safe and sustainable restoration of livelihoods in the long term.