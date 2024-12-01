Energy Ministry working to tackle gas, fuel shortage in South: Pirapan

The ongoing flooding in the southern region of Thailand has affected over 130,000 households and the government and its agencies are actively addressing the situation, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga revealed.
Pirapan acknowledged that the Ministry of Energy had received reports on shortages of fuel and gas, and said coordination with PTT and OR (PTT Oil and Retail Business) has been initiated to assist local authorities.
Reports confirm that fuel and gas delivery has started, but transportation had to be rerouted through Highway 42, causing delays due to the longer distance and winding roads. He apologised for any inconvenience and assured the public that efforts continued with the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center and other agencies.
"The Ministry of Energy is considering additional measures. Regarding electricity, we have instructed the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to monitor electricity production and distribution to the affected areas. Any updates will be provided by the Ministry of Energy as the situation progresses," said Pirapan, who is also a deputy prime minister.