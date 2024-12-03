NBTC, police dismantle massive illegal cable network

Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, legal commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), along with police officials on Monday announced the results of operations targeting illegal cross-border cable networks and unauthorised internet base stations near the Mae Sot border in Tak province.
This operation follows previous crackdowns in areas along the borders of Mukdahan and Nong Khai provinces.
In this latest operation, authorities discovered 16 large illegal cables, marking the largest such seizure in Thailand to date.
Using specialised equipment, the NBTC determined that the network transmitted signals across the border to four major economic zones, spanning hundreds of square kilometres. These signals were supplied to call-centre gangs that had concentrated their operations in the area.
Nathathorn said that prior investigations had uncovered several instances of illegal cable installations and base stations along the Thai-Myanmar border. These investigations led to the identification of high-speed data lines spanning the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot.
Among the 16 seized cables, two were fibre-optic cables with 216 cores, two with 96 cores, and the rest with 24 cores.
Authorities believe that disabling this network will significantly disrupt the operations of these call-centre gangs, cutting off their access to internet signals.
Nathathorn emphasised that the audacious behaviour of these networks demonstrates blatant disregard for the law. Their activities constitute unauthorised telecommunications operations, punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 10 million baht, or both.
Pol Lt Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, director of the Police Cyber Taskforce, said the PCT launched "Operation Criminal Bridge Demolition" to sever communication channels between criminals and the public. In collaboration with the NBTC, the operation has dismantled several large-scale illegal networks.
The task force continues to tackle call-centre gangs comprehensively, including efforts to dismantle unlawful cable installations along the borders, raiding operations to confiscate 101,068 Thai SIM cards, SIM boxes, and related equipment, reorganising small-scale vendors nationwide, and campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of call-centre gangs. The network dismantled in this operation represented a major security threat and public-safety risk.
Thatchai emphasised that all regional units responsible for border areas must coordinate with the NBTC to identify and act against such illegal activities. He ordered strict enforcement against any offenders discovered.