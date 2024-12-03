NBTC, police dismantle massive illegal cable network

Using specialised equipment, the NBTC determined that the network transmitted signals across the border to four major economic zones, spanning hundreds of square kilometres. These signals were supplied to call-centre gangs that had concentrated their operations in the area.

Nathathorn said that prior investigations had uncovered several instances of illegal cable installations and base stations along the Thai-Myanmar border. These investigations led to the identification of high-speed data lines spanning the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot.

Among the 16 seized cables, two were fibre-optic cables with 216 cores, two with 96 cores, and the rest with 24 cores.

Authorities believe that disabling this network will significantly disrupt the operations of these call-centre gangs, cutting off their access to internet signals.

Nathathorn emphasised that the audacious behaviour of these networks demonstrates blatant disregard for the law. Their activities constitute unauthorised telecommunications operations, punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 10 million baht, or both.