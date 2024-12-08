Thailand’s rice yields considerably lower than other countries

In 2024, the Department of Rice plans to cultivate seven varieties of coloured rice, known as "rainbow rice", with shades including deep purple, light purple, white, light green, and dark green. In Chiang Rai province, these rice fields will be arranged in the shape of a unique cat design, while in Phayao province, fields will form a dinosaur and "Nong Mutjai", a peacock mascot. These sites will feature observation towers and walkways, turning them into notable landmarks.

Additionally, research indicates that the leaves of various coloured rice varieties are rich in protein and can be dried and sold at 50 baht per kilogram. From one rai of land, 2,000 kilograms of fresh leaves can be harvested, yielding 1,000 kilograms after drying, generating additional income of approximately 40,000 baht per rai for farmers. The extracted protein can be utilised in health foods and plant-based products.

Additionally, coloured rice can be processed into hydrolysed protein, valued at no less than 100,000 baht per kilogram, which has drawn significant interest from China and Japan.

Rice farming does not have to solely aim at producing rice for consumption, the department said. Certain high-protein coloured rice varieties can be cultivated by adding specific micro-organisms, harvesting before the rice grains mature, and then bundling and selling the stalks directly as animal feed. This process takes about four months and yields higher prices than rice grown for consumption. The department is promoting this practice in Mukdahan province, where it can be done twice a year. However, current production does not meet market demand.

These initiatives by the department aim to help farmers transition from being among the lowest income earners in the country. By adopting these new practices and aligning their goals with market demands, farmers can explore diverse income-generating opportunities, contributing to a more sustainable way of life.