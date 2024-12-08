Over 56% of Thais expect to travel during the New Year holidays

When asked about the role of government in providing New Year gifts, 60.76% of respondents believed it was a government obligation, while 51.95% emphasised gifts should address public needs, and 48.81% stated any form of gift was acceptable as long as it benefited citizens.

Additionally, urgent issues respondents wanted the government to address before the New Year included the high cost of living (66.48%), drug problems (57.51%), and flood/drought crises (56.46%).

Pornpan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, stated that the survey results highlight how the "New Year gifts" desired by the public are not merely seasonal wishes but also reflect deep-seated structural issues in the economy and citizens' quality of life, such as the high cost of living relative to income and low economic stability.

"The government should leverage the New Year season as a crucial opportunity to implement long-term economic policies. This would ensure that cash handouts or special measures go beyond temporary fixes and contribute to sustainable foundations," said Pornpan.

Similarly, Asst Prof Anchalee Rattana, a political science lecturer at the School of Law and Politics, Suan Dusit University, emphasised that New Year gifts should address structural problems impacting daily life. She advocated policies that ensure Thais can "live with dignity, have adequate resources, and maintain self-respect".

The survey from Suan Dusit Poll reflects the public's needs and expectations of the government during the New Year period. While popular measures include cash handouts and cost-of-living reductions, the season also offers a significant opportunity for the government to establish a sustainable economic policy direction. This would improve citizens' quality of life, not just during special occasions but throughout the year.