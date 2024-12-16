10 technologies to watch in 2025

Professor Emeritus Siriruek Songsivilai, Chairman of the TSRI, discussed the global trends and directions for Thai research and innovation in 2025, noting that significant challenges for Thailand's STI system had been faced in 2024. However, Thai researchers and academics made progress and despite global comparisons, Thailand’s performance remains strong, with 27,108 pieces of research, 6,660 quality research topics, and 542 articles in the Top 10 journals worldwide. Being included in the Top 10 journals is a strong indication of Thailand's research capabilities.

Siriruek also pointed to Thailand’s strengths in several research fields, including health and medical sciences and agriculture and noted that Thailand has made advancements in AI research, with successful developments in AI-assisted ultrasound technology.

Thai inventors from various institutions showcased their work in international competitions last year, winning up to 385 awards, he added,

In terms of international collaboration, Thailand’s involvement in lunar exploration with China shows promise, with future contributions, such as crystal research in partnership with NASA.

Progress was also made on satellite-based Earth surface exploration, such as the THEOS satellite. This year, the satellite began sending valuable images, particularly for disaster management, such as flood management efforts.

“The collaboration with the World Bank will lead to a detailed health check of Thailand’s STI system, helping to track the real status and identify key issues related to development. This will allow us to assess where we stand, understand our strengths and weaknesses, and pinpoint areas for future growth,” he said,