Illegal cigarettes flood Phuket in holiday season

The Phuket Excise Office reports a surge in illegal cigarettes during the New Year holiday, with incidents tripling compared with normal levels, the Phuket excise chief said. Authorities have been instructed to intensify crackdowns, targeting retailers and smugglers who blatantly sell to consumers and tourists in defiance of the law.
Sutham Suriyo, the excise chief of Phuket, revealed the situation regarding illegal cigarettes, noting the prevalence of illegal cigarette consumption in the first quarter of 2024. More than 60% of cases were in southern provinces, with Phuket ranking fourth after Songkhla, Satun and Phatthalung. Illegal cigarette consumption in Phuket accounted for as much as 74.4%.
"The number of illegal cigarette seizures at the beginning of 2024, continuing from the New Year holiday season, totalled 26,669 packs, valued at 2.96 million baht. Comparing this with the total seizures throughout 2024, which amounted to 117,580 packs, averaging approximately 9,800 packs per month, valued at 116.54 million baht, it is evident that smuggling and distribution during the recent New Year holiday [has] increased threefold."
During the New Year holiday, a long vacation period, cigarette sellers see a market opportunity due to the rise in tourists. Many stock up on cigarettes to sell to consumers and tourists, especially illegal cigarettes. They take advantage of security officials focusing on travel safety and public happiness during the New Year festivities to smuggle in more illegal cigarettes than usual.
For this New Year period, the Phuket Excise Office has intensified efforts to crack down on illegal or tax-evading cigarettes and counterfeit cigarettes. Authorities have been instructed to enhance investigative measures, increase arrests and suppression efforts, and monitor all channels for smuggling and sales.
Additionally, strict and serious law-enforcement measures have been ordered, particularly for online channels, where there is evidence of increased orders for illegal cigarettes. These are often transported through private delivery companies or postal services, resulting in significant revenue losses for the state.