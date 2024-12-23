Illegal cigarettes flood Phuket in holiday season

The Phuket Excise Office reports a surge in illegal cigarettes during the New Year holiday, with incidents tripling compared with normal levels, the Phuket excise chief said. Authorities have been instructed to intensify crackdowns, targeting retailers and smugglers who blatantly sell to consumers and tourists in defiance of the law.

Sutham Suriyo, the excise chief of Phuket, revealed the situation regarding illegal cigarettes, noting the prevalence of illegal cigarette consumption in the first quarter of 2024. More than 60% of cases were in southern provinces, with Phuket ranking fourth after Songkhla, Satun and Phatthalung. Illegal cigarette consumption in Phuket accounted for as much as 74.4%.