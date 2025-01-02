Swedish-Korean man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A 29-year-old Korean man holding Swedish nationality faces two charges after a dramatic incident on January 1 when he allegedly seized another man’s pickup on the motorway, leading to a 100-kilometre high-speed chase by police, before his vehicle’s tyre blowout.

The suspect has denied the accusations of stealing and damaging four vehicles.

On January 1, at 8.06pm, Pattaya rescue services received a report of a pickup truck crashing into a guardrail and catching fire on Highway 36 in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

Upon arrival, they found an Isuzu D-Max heavily damaged and overturned. Rescue teams extinguished the fire, which had engulfed the wheel area. Debris, including the truck's rear axle, was scattered across the road.

The driver, disoriented and injured, was apprehended by highway police. Victims identified him at the scene, and cash was found in a plastic bag inside the vehicle.