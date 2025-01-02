Swedish-Korean man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A 29-year-old Korean man holding Swedish nationality faces two charges after a dramatic incident on January 1 when he allegedly seized another man’s pickup on the motorway, leading to a 100-kilometre high-speed chase by police, before his vehicle’s tyre blowout.
The suspect has denied the accusations of stealing and damaging four vehicles.
On January 1, at 8.06pm, Pattaya rescue services received a report of a pickup truck crashing into a guardrail and catching fire on Highway 36 in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.
Upon arrival, they found an Isuzu D-Max heavily damaged and overturned. Rescue teams extinguished the fire, which had engulfed the wheel area. Debris, including the truck's rear axle, was scattered across the road.
The driver, disoriented and injured, was apprehended by highway police. Victims identified him at the scene, and cash was found in a plastic bag inside the vehicle.
According to Jalome Sae Jang, 49, he and his wife witnessed the suspect assaulting a woman on the Lat Krabang Motorway. When they intervened, the suspect ran to their vehicle and drove off. The couple immediately alerted highway police.
Before the crash, the suspect reportedly used a wooden stick to attack vehicles near kilometre marker 24 on the motorway, damaging several cars. Police arrived to find the suspect had assaulted victims with the stick. Upon spotting the authorities, he fled in the stolen vehicle.
Police pursued him as he drove at high speed. A tyre burst led to him reportedly losing control and crashing into a guardrail.
The suspect crawled from the wreckage and tried to flee on foot. Police chased him for hundreds of metres before apprehending him.
One reporter said that the distance from the location where the suspect stole the vehicle and the crash site exceeded 100 kilometres.
Police on Thursday took the suspect to Bang Sao Thong Police Station in Samut Prakan province for questioning. He was charged with two offences: nighttime theft and causing property damage.
According to police, the suspect had stolen a motorcycle, damaged approximately four cars, and then seized a Good Samaritan's pickup truck to escape, eventually crashing the vehicle.
Samut Prakan Tourist Police, accompanied by an interpreter, interrogated the suspect. The suspect denied all charges and refused to provide any statement.
Authorities have gathered evidence, including video clips and photographs, and filed initial charges. The suspect will be brought before the Samut Prakan Provincial Court on Friday (January 3) for further legal proceedings.