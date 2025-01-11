Boy, 3, from Kanchanaburi becomes first to sit on PM’s chair

A three-year-old boy from Kanchanaburi province had the honour of being the first person to sit in the prime minister’s chair this year, as Government House opened the Thai Koo Fah Building to mark National Children’s Day.
On Saturday (January 11), the Office of the Prime Minister's Secretariat hosted a special event starting at 8am, allowing children to sit in the PM's chair.
Many children lined up from 7am onwards for this unique opportunity. The first child to sit in the chair was three-year-old Phasut "Pause" Paoin from Kanchanaburi province, accompanied by his parents and three-month-old brother, Phasu "Potter" Paoin.
Phasut had attended the Children's Day event in 2023 but did not get the chance to be the first to sit in the chair. This year, his family made sure to visit the Government House so he could have that honour.
When asked what gift he would like for Children's Day, Phasut's mother said he loved military uniforms and wanted a gift related to the military profession, such as a toy gun. His father added that they planned to bring both children to Government House to meet the PM, experience the atmosphere, and participate in various activities within the premises.