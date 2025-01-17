Thailand urges citizens in Malaysia to return home, seek new job opportunities

He noted that previously, many Thai nationals, especially from southern provinces such as Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani, migrated to Malaysia for work, particularly in the plantation and construction sectors, due to higher wages.
"In the past, many Thais worked in Malaysia, including in restaurants as cooks or waiters, due to better pay. However, with Thailand’s economic recovery, we hope they will return to help develop our own country.
"The higher currency exchange rate in Malaysia was also a key attraction, alongside the warm reception for Thai cuisine in restaurants run by Thai nationals in Malaysia," he said via a language interpreter during a special media visit from Malaysia to Thailand recently.
Trakul said that the Thai government was now offering various forms of support for those wishing to return, including opportunities in the agricultural sector.
"Although wages may not match those in Malaysia, we are confident that, with government assistance, they can lead comfortable lives in Thailand," he said.
He emphasised that the government was focusing on safety and security to ensure citizens could live better lives.
"Only with peace can people work and contribute to the nation’s economic development," he added.
It is understood that over 10,000 Thai nationals currently work in Malaysia, particularly in border states and the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia. -
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network