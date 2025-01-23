What next after same sex marriage in Thailand ?

As for forward-looking reforms, some fifty laws, ranging from nationality law to labour law, will have to be amended to delete the binary wording and replace it with gender-neutral terms. Two areas of Thai law need urgent attention: surrogacy so as to respond to the desire of same-sex couples to have children, and gender identity recognition to enable transgender persons to affirm their gender and change their identification documents.

The Thai law on surrogacy dates back to 2015. The law is called: the Protection for Children Born through Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Act. Since that year, commercial surrogacy has been banned and this has affected especially foreign couples who wish to enter into a contract with Thai women, with the latter acting as surrogates. However, that law opened the door to ‘altruistic surrogacy’ whereby for humanitarian considerations, asking another woman to be a surrogate to enable a child to be born therefrom is possible subject to various conditions.

First, the couple seeking surrogacy must have Thai nationality - or at least one spouse is Thai, and married for three years before seeking the help of a surrogate. Based on the egg of the wife, the sperm of the husband, or the embryo emanating from their fusion, the born child is considered to be that of the couple. : Valid surrogacy is thus due to this mix: 1) egg of wife and sperm of husband 2) egg of wife and sperm of donor, not of the husband 3) sperm of husband and egg of donor, not of wife. The egg of the surrogate must not be used in the process. Second, the process is intra-familial; the surrogate must be a blood relative of one or other of the couples seeking the surrogacy, for instance, the sister of the latter. The surrogate cannot be the parents or children of that couple. However, altruistic surrogacy is only allowed in regard to the traditional couple of (male) husband and (female) wife. What is now needed is to reform that law so as to delete the binary classification to enable same-sex couples to seek the help of a surrogate.

The other key law needed is a law to recognize gender identity, especially linked to transgender persons. Importantly, while sex is a biological condition assigned at birth, gender is a social construct based on autonomy-cum-identity, not based on biology. Key issues include the following. Does a person need to have a medical operation/surgery to prove a change of gender? Does the person need to go through counselling? Does the person need a certificate from a psychiatrist to affirm the gender identity? What is the minimum age for a person in this case?

International trends provide some of the answers, although not everything is crystal clear. UN mechanisms advocate against coercive medical operation; gender identity affirmation should not depend on such operations. Gender identity is a natural state of affairs and not a pathological condition!

Several countries with a broad mind set, such as Argentina and Malta, do not require counselling or a psychological certificate for gender affirmation. However, internationally there is still no agreement on the minimum age for a person to affirm the preferred gender, with the related issue of access to medical assistance (such as hormone treatment and ‘puberty blockers’). The various draft laws in Thailand vary between 15 and 18 as the minimum age.

A sense of inclusivity, based on progressive, reasoned and constructive debate, is the preferred pathway, inspired by the spirit of ‘humanity in diversity’.

Vitit Muntarbhorn

Vitit Muntarbhorn is a Professor Emeritus at the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University. He was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva, as the first UN Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (UN IE SOGI) (2016-17).

