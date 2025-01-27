Myanmar hosts 2025 Chinese New Year Celebration at Thuwunna Stadium

The ceremony was opened by the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), the Prime Minister, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Myanmar, Ms. Ma Jia, with an electric ball.
Then, a member of the Shaolin Monks from China delivered a New Year’s greeting, and the Shaolin Monks performed a martial art called Shaolin Shaolin and 18 types of Shaolin martial arts called Shi Ba Bang Bi Qi.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and his wife presented a commemorative Buddha statue and a fruit basket to the Shaolin Monks.
The SAC Chairman and his wife, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Myanmar, and the guests were entertained by Chinese traditional entertainment groups and marching bands. The dance groups were given New Year gifts, and they toured the Chinese New Year exhibition halls.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network