Dept. of Corrections clarifies detention of gambling tycoon \"She Zhijiang\" following laws

From the perspective of the Department of Corrections, this prisoner must be treated with special care to avoid dissatisfaction that could lead to accusations against officials, stated Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong.

"Although Thai prisons may be overcrowded when it comes to human rights, we have CCTV monitoring all movements 24/7. I will ensure the CCTV footage is reviewed," Thawee stated.

Reuters reported on 26 January that She received "inhumane treatment" in a Thai prison after saying he was a Chinese spy, his lawyers have told Interpol, saying they fear for his life.

China-born She has suffered violence that has left him unable to stand and has received unwanted visits from Chinese officials, the lawyers said in a letter to the international police organisation, seen by Reuters.

The tycoon was arrested in Bangkok in 2022 on an international warrant and an Interpol red notice sought by Beijing. She and his lawyers have said the case is politically motivated.

In their letter to Interpol, dated January 9 , the lawyers said he has been kept in solitary confinement, chained, denied medical treatment for a spinal injury and denied contact with his family.

The tycoon has been subjected to "particularly inhumane treatment" and human rights violations of an "institutional nature", wrote the lawyers, Clara Gerard-Rodriguez and Pierre-Olivier Sur of the France-based firm FTMS Avocats.

China's Foreign Ministry told Reuters in a statement that She was a Chinese national and a "key figure in online gambling and telecom fraud crimes", saying the evidence against him was "conclusive".

The tycoon said last year that his detention followed his refusal to obey orders from Chinese authorities, who he said had instructed him to develop a town on the Thai-Myanmar border.

"They wanted a colony. I wanted to do business," She told the Al Jazeera network in a documentary broadcast on Sept. 26.

China has stepped up pressure on Southeast Asian nations to crack down on Chinese-origin gambling and fraud gangs since the abduction and cross-border rescue of a Chinese actor this month triggered a social media firestorm.

The region in recent years has become a magnet for gambling operations, some involving fraud and human trafficking by criminal syndicates, many of which are of Chinese origin.

Days after the Al Jazeera documentary aired, She was transferred to a maximum security prison in Bangkok that holds people serving long sentences and on death row, his lawyers said.

In late October, the lawyers said, She was "brutally tackled" by officers and inmates who accused him of violating discipline. Unable to walk or stand, he now uses a wheelchair, they said. The incident was also described in a police report seen by Reuters.

Twice in December, the lawyers said, Chinese embassy officials visited She in prison against his will, seeking to persuade him to return to China. In one meeting, they said, the officials suggested his family and friends might need help from the embassy, which he interpreted as a threat.

At the time of his arrest, She headed a gambling empire that developed a $15 billion casino, entertainment and tourism complex called Shwe Kokko on the Myanmar-Thai border. The group, Yatai International Holdings Group, also had investments in Cambodia and the Philippines.

The company has denied involvement in any criminal activities, including human trafficking.

She told Al Jazeera he was recruited in the Philippines by China's Ministry of State Security, the main agency overseeing foreign intelligence, in exchange for the dropping of a criminal case against him.

She said he had worked alongside a former Philippine mayor, Alice Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping. She was removed from office for misconduct and investigated by the Philippine Senate last year for potential ties to offshore gambling operations targeting Chinese clients.

Guo, facing graft and money laundering charges, has denied being a Chinese spy and rejected other accusations as malicious.