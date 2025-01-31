SAC Information Team clarifies that women are not yet being registered for military service

The clarification came in response to media inquiries regarding reports of women being listed for military service.
While the SAC stated that no official registration of women for military service is taking place, investigations have revealed that some lists containing women's names exist in certain townships.
Although the exact nature of these lists remains unclear, reports indicate that some women's names have been submitted to ward administration offices in certain areas.
According to some young women in Yangon’s Kawhmu and Pazundaung townships, their names have been included in military service registration lists.
The SAC also accused exile media outlets of spreading false information and propaganda, alleging they were reporting unverified claims to create public concern.
A representative from the Central Military Service Recruitment Committee reiterated that reports of women being registered for military service are inaccurate.
The Information Team of SAC further stated that exile media organizations were deliberately spreading misleading information to incite fear and panic among the public regarding military conscription.
