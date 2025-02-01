Border operation foils gamblers’ attempted crossing into Cambodia

They were allegedly attempting to cross into Poipet, where someone was scheduled to pick them up and guide them through a natural crossing, as they did not have passports.

An undercover police officer then asked to cross the border along with them. Shortly after, a car arrived to pick up all three individuals and drove away from the shopping mall. It took a route along the Thai-Cambodian border, while another police unit closely followed.

Upon reaching Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, the car entered the driveway of a house where someone opened the gate for them. It then continued along a dirt road toward Khlong Phrom Hod, a canal marking the border between Thailand and Cambodia. After driving about 400 metres, the vehicle stopped at the canal, preparing to guide all three individuals across the border through a natural crossing.