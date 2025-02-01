Border operation foils gamblers’ attempted crossing into Cambodia

Police launched Operation Seal Border Aran 68 on January 31 to secure the border in their designated areas of responsibility. The operation was conducted in coordination with the military, local authorities, and the public to prevent mule accounts and call-center gangs from illegally crossing the border, particularly through natural crossings.
Later, officers spotted two Thai male teenagers in front of a shopping mall in the Khlong Luek Market area, Sa Kaeo province, appearing to be waiting for someone. Undercover officers approached and questioned them, during which they claimed to be administrators of an online gambling website based in Poipet, Cambodia.
They were allegedly attempting to cross into Poipet, where someone was scheduled to pick them up and guide them through a natural crossing, as they did not have passports.
An undercover police officer then asked to cross the border along with them. Shortly after, a car arrived to pick up all three individuals and drove away from the shopping mall. It took a route along the Thai-Cambodian border, while another police unit closely followed.
Upon reaching Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, the car entered the driveway of a house where someone opened the gate for them. It then continued along a dirt road toward Khlong Phrom Hod, a canal marking the border between Thailand and Cambodia. After driving about 400 metres, the vehicle stopped at the canal, preparing to guide all three individuals across the border through a natural crossing.
The police, who had been closely following, moved in and apprehended all individuals. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a Thai man from Aranyaprathet district.
During questioning, the driver allegedly admitted he had been hired by a Cambodian national to pick up the two Thai men and help them illegally cross the border. He was paid 50 baht per person and had been involved in this activity for about a week. On that day alone, he had already helped five people cross before being caught.
Authorities are conducting further investigations to gather more details and identify others involved in the operation.