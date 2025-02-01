Phuket tourist bus plunges 15 metres off cliff, injuring nine

Karon Police in Phuket on Saturday received a report of an accident involving a tourist shuttle bus. The bus, carrying foreign tourists, plunged off a 15-metre cliff near Le Meridien Hotel in Patong, Phuket. Several passengers were injured.
Emergency responders and police rescued the injured passengers trapped inside the bus and transported them to Patong Hospital.
Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. However, nine people – five men and four women – sustained injuries. Among the injured were four Chinese tourists, one German, two Russians, one Thai woman, and the bus driver, identified as Mr Wira, 49.
According to police, the bus, which picked up tourists along its route, lost control, crashed into a roadside barrier, and veered down the steep slope. Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver blamed slippery road conditions for the accident.
At the time of the crash, the bus had eight passengers and the driver on board. Most injuries were minor, with no reports of severe casualties. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.