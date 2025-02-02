Korean students excel at math despite lower teacher numeracy: OECD

According to the data, around the world, higher teacher numeracy -- the ability to understand and work with numbers -- typically translated to better student outcomes. But for Korea, students excelled in mathematics despite teachers with a college degree having comparatively lower numeracy scores.

An OECD paper titled "Do Top-Performing Countries Recruit Their Teachers from Among Top Graduates?" showed that countries with lower teacher numeracy scores -- such as Lithuania, Israel, Latvia and Italy (scoring 255–275 on the PIAAC scale) -- reported some of the lowest student math scores, ranging from 450 to 500 on PISA, the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment.