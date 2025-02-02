Freed Thai hostages rejoice, Never lost hope during captivity

Pongsak Tanna, one of the five Thai hostages released by Hamas on January 30, 2025, is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in Tel Aviv under the supervision of the Israeli government. A team of doctors and nurses is providing excellent care to him and the other former Thai hostages. He expressed immense relief at regaining his freedom and said his overall health is good. He has already spoken with his family in Buri Ram. Upon his release, he was able to enjoy regular meals again, with his first taste of Thai food being especially satisfying. Last night, he had grilled chicken, papaya salad, and sushi, which made him very happy.

"During captivity, I ate local foods such as bread, cheese, and beans. It was enough to survive, but living conditions were extremely difficult. Today, it feels like I've been reborn. I am incredibly happy. As long as I made it out alive, that's all that matters."

Pongsak never lost hope, believing that one day someone would come to rescue him. Throughout his captivity, he constantly thought about his family, especially his daughter. His greatest source of strength was the desire to see his 15-year-old daughter, whom he had not seen in over seven years—since she was just seven years old.