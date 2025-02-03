PM 2.5 levels in Bangkok continue to impact residents’ health

Although air pollution levels are trending downward, overall air quality remains at a level that may affect health.

Members of the public are urged to wear a PM 2.5 protective mask whenever outdoors, limit outdoor activities or strenuous exercise and watch for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing or eye irritation.

High-risk groups should also follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Jirayu Huangsub, Advisor to the National Command for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, revealed that satellite data detected a rise in hotspot levels across several ASEAN countries, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, over the past two days. These conditions resemble Thailand's situation, where stagnant winds contribute to PM 2.5 accumulation. As of 1pm on Sunday, air quality in some cities across the region exceeded 190 AQI.