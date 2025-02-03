PM 2.5 levels in Bangkok continue to impact residents’ health

The PM 2.5 levels in Bangkok on Monday (February 3) remain at an unhealthy level, with all areas classified orange. According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre, as of 7am, the average PM 2.5 level in Bangkok stands at 47.2 µg/m³.
The top 10 Bangkok Districts with the highest PM 2.5 levels are: Bueng Kum (64 µg/m³); Nong Chok (63.8 µg/m³); Lat Krabang (61.7 µg/m³); Nong Chok Park, Nong Chok (59.2 µg/m³); Sai Mai (56.6 µg/m³); Min Buri (56.5 µg/m³); Bangkok Noi (56.3 µg/m³); Khlong Sam Wa (55.6 µg/m³); Kannayao (55 µg/m³); and Seri Thai Park, Bueng Kum (54.9 µg/m³).
Although air pollution levels are trending downward, overall air quality remains at a level that may affect health.
Members of the public are urged to wear a PM 2.5 protective mask whenever outdoors, limit outdoor activities or strenuous exercise and watch for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing or eye irritation.
High-risk groups should also follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.
Jirayu Huangsub, Advisor to the National Command for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, revealed that satellite data detected a rise in hotspot levels across several ASEAN countries, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, over the past two days. These conditions resemble Thailand's situation, where stagnant winds contribute to PM 2.5 accumulation. As of 1pm on Sunday, air quality in some cities across the region exceeded 190 AQI.
At 10am today (February 3), the NCDPM issued a directive to all provinces to launch the “No Burning” campaign. Local authorities will conduct door-to-door awareness visits to educate the public and instil a collective commitment to stop open burning for better air quality. Additionally, enforcement agencies have been instructed to strictly prosecute violators engaging in illegal burning.
He further stated that the Pollution Control Department (PCD), in collaboration with the Traffic Police Division and the Department of Land Transport, has enhanced law enforcement under the Land Traffic Act and the National Environmental Quality Promotion and Conservation Act 1992 to mitigate PM 2.5 pollution in Bangkok and surrounding areas.
Authorities are now empowered to issue temporary bans on vehicles emitting excessive black smoke. Owners must repair their vehicles and have them re-inspected within 15 days before the ban can be lifted. Failure to comply will result in vehicle registration revocation.