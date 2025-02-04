‘Thailand will have to decide how to deal with cheap Chinese imports’

Thailand will have to decide how to deal with an influx of cheap imports from China if the US imposes high tariffs on Chinese goods, former deputy prime minister Surakiart Sathirathai and president of the Chulalongkorn University Council said on Monday.

He was speaking at the “Chula Thailand Presidents Summit 2025” held at Chulalongkorn University during a session titled "Future Thailand: The Comprehensive View”.

If the United States raises tariffs on Chinese imports, goods from there will inevitably be redirected to other countries. One possible destination is Thailand, which must prepare to respond — whether to resist or allow, he said.

Thailand’s future direction involves defining its political and strategic stance in both geopolitical and economic contexts, particularly in negotiations with the United States, he said.