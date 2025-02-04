‘Thailand will have to decide how to deal with cheap Chinese imports’

Thailand will have to decide how to deal with an influx of cheap imports from China if the US imposes high tariffs on Chinese goods, former deputy prime minister Surakiart Sathirathai and president of the Chulalongkorn University Council said on Monday.
He was speaking at the “Chula Thailand Presidents Summit 2025” held at Chulalongkorn University during a session titled "Future Thailand: The Comprehensive View”.
If the United States raises tariffs on Chinese imports, goods from there will inevitably be redirected to other countries. One possible destination is Thailand, which must prepare to respond — whether to resist or allow, he said.
Thailand’s future direction involves defining its political and strategic stance in both geopolitical and economic contexts, particularly in negotiations with the United States, he said.
He warned that without the cooperation of the government, the private sector, academia, and civil society, the situation could become highly precarious. This is because negotiations with the US will be cross-sectoral, not merely limited to tariff discussions, which could lead to domestic turmoil.
He said the private sector may become fragmented due to conflicting interests, while the government could struggle to maintain unity, as different ministries — each led by ministers from different political parties — are responsible for various aspects of the negotiations.
Surakiart stated that Thailand must appoint special government representatives to lead negotiations with different countries and on specific issues as needed, a practice in the past. In the US, each issue is handled by dedicated congressional committees, so Thailand must designate special envoys to engage in discussions across various sectors.
He emphasised that cross-sector negotiations require Thailand to strengthen its collaboration with ASEAN nations and assess US interests in various areas, such as the Uighur refugees – the US opposes their being sent back to China – and the Myanmar issue, to determine possible joint discussions.
"A unified national effort is crucial, involving all government agencies and private sector entities. If Thailand's bargaining power is insufficient, it should ally with neighbouring Mekong countries, and if that is still inadequate, it must join forces with all 10 ASEAN nations, he said.
“Thailand must be prepared for the disruptions and changes that are happening. We need to be resilient, bounce back from setbacks, and quickly adapt to new ideas. Leaders in all sectors and organisations must be ready to adjust and change with the times. To achieve this, we need strong leadership from the government, private sector, academia, and civil society to work together," Surakiart said.