61 foreigners from scam call-centres handed over to Thai authorities

Phumtham addressed the 61 victims, stating that they had sought help through Thailand and had now regained their freedom. He emphasised the importance of the screening and investigation process, as authorities needed to understand how they had entered the country, through which routes, how long they had been there, and the methods used to bring them in. He urged the victims to provide as much information as possible.

"Thailand is willing to accept all of you. We have coordinated with the embassies of your respective countries, and if no further issues arise following the screening, you will be repatriated," Phumtham said.

"Please be at ease and cooperate by sharing as much information as possible. Your insights will help put an end to these activities. Let others know about the conditions inside so that we can use this information effectively," he added.

After Phumtham concluded his remarks, the 61 foreign victims applauded and cheered in relief.

The victims included 39 Chinese nationals, 1 from Kazakhstan, 5 from Indonesia, 1 from Ethiopia, 1 from Pakistan, 1 from Malaysia, and 13 from India.

The handover was originally scheduled for January 29, coinciding with the visit of Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of Public Security of China, to Mae Sot, Tak province. However, it was postponed as approval from the Myanmar government in Nay Pyi Taw was still pending.